WWE Superstar Bayley announces she is holding an auction; has heartwarming cause in mind

After the latest episode of WWE RAW, Bayley announced that she would be holding an auction for a heartwarming cause.

A few weeks ago, catastrophic wildfires scorched Maui town for three days. According to reports, a firestorm ripped through Hawaii's western shores, killing at least 53 people. The wildfire's devastation was so widespread that it took out numerous neighborhoods and caused severe damage to the Hawaiian community.

To extend a helping hand to the people of Maui town following the tragic incident, the Damage CTRL member has decided to auction a few pieces of her wrestling gear. She took to social media to share that 100% of the proceeds will be donated to a Hawaiian community fund.

The Role Model also asked her fans to stay tuned as she will share more information about the auction soon.

"For the first time since I began wrestling, I will be auctioning off a few pieces of old gear. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to a Hawaiian community fund that I will elaborate more on when I share all the info tomorrow. Please stay tuned! 🤙🏼🌸#WWERaw #MauiStrong."

Bayley pens down an emotional tribute to WWE star Bray Wyatt

The WWE family is stunned by the untimely passing of Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) at 36 due to a heart attack. Bayley recently paid homage to The Eater of Worlds by posting a heartfelt note on her social media handles.

The Role Model hailed Wyatt for being kind to his fellow performers backstage. She also praised the former WWE Champion for his remarkable work inside the ring.

"Between your laugh and being able to witness your greatness every time you performed, you are truly irreplaceable. You’ve made an untouchable impact on this industry and treated everyone so kindly through it all. I’ll cherish our silly, dirty handshake forever ❤️I’m in disbelief with the rest of the world. My heart aches for Windham’s family, fans, and everyone who knew and loves him. 🎶 You’ve got the whole world in your hands…."

The Stamford-based promotion left no stone turned to honor Wyatt and Hall of Famer Terry Funk on the latest episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

