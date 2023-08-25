"I’ll cherish our silly dirty handshake forever" - Bayley pens emotional tribute after WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's tragic demise

The wrestling world united in grief following Bray Wyatt's untimely demise yesterday, at the age of 36. Former Women's Champion Bayley penned a beautiful tribute for the beloved WWE Superstar.

Triple H took to social media earlier to break the tragic news of Bray's passing. The former Universal Champion reportedly suffered from COVID earlier this year, which "exacerbated his heart issues," per Fightful.

Like several other WWE Superstars, Bayley paid tribute to Bray's legacy with a touching message. She hailed him for his laughter and in-ring greatness before saying she was still in disbelief. The Damage CTRL member addressed him by his real name, Windham, sending prayers to his family. Bayley also quoted Bray's WWE theme music in her tribute, which read:

"Between your laugh and being able to witness your greatness every time you performed, you are truly irreplaceable. You’ve made an untouchable impact on this industry and treated everyone so kindly through it all. I’ll cherish our silly dirty handshake forever ❤️I’m in disbelief with the rest of the world. My heart aches for Windham’s family, fans, and everyone who knew and loves him. 🎶 You’ve got the whole world in your hands…."

Bray Wyatt's last televised match in WWE was at Royal Rumble 2023 when he locked horns with LA Knight in a Mountain Dew Pitch Black match. The former world champion won the bout and launched a brutal attack on Knight with his ally, Uncle Howdy.

WWE reportedly scrapped SmackDown plans after Bray Wyatt's death

Bray's passing on the eve of SmackDown has reportedly led to WWE discarding all previous plans for tonight's show. Fans expect a tribute show, and the creative team has seemingly halted any plans that were in place ahead of the episode.

Bray Wyatt's last appearance on SmackDown dates back to February 17, when he appeared alongside Uncle Howdy and attacked Hit Row. Fans directed "Thank you, Bray" chants at him in what would be his final appearance on the blue brand.

WWE has officially directed all proceeds from Bray Wyatt's merchandise sales to his family. Many hope to see a memorable show dedicated to celebrating his legacy on SmackDown this week.

