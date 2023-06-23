WWE Superstar Bayley issues indirect warning to 31-year-old rival ahead of their matchup on SmackDown

WWE Superstar Bayley sent out a warning to Shotzi ahead of their match on the upcoming episode of SmackDown.

On last week's episode of blue brand, Damage CTRL member IYO SKY faced Zelina Vega in a losing effort due to The Role Model's interference. Following the match, Shotzi challenged Bayley for her spot at the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder match, and SKY accepted the challenge on behalf of her stablemate.

Taking to social media, the heel stable member sent out an indirect warning to her arch-rival, as she wrote:

"If you don’t see me by now then I’m afraid you never will."

Check out Bayley's Instagram post below:

Shotzi blames Bayley for bullying her every week

WWE Superstar Shotzi recently put some serious allegations about Damage CTRL leader ahead of their match on SmackDown.

While speaking with Megan Morant on SmackDown LowDown, Shotzi mentioned that she is aware of the feeling when one wins the Money in the Bank. She added how it enhances everyone's game and puts them on a pedestal.

The 31-year-old star further added that after what The Role Model and IYO SKY have done to her over the weeks, she deserves to be in the upcoming ladder match to prove her capabilities.

"You're right, you don't always get another opportunity in life. But I needed this opportunity. I mean, look at the Money in the Bank match. It changes lives, it puts you on a pedestal. It puts you at the top of the mountain. It brings you one step closer to becoming champion. And how sweet would it be, after everything that Bayley and IYO have put me through? Bullying me, picking on me every single week. It's gonna feel so good when I climb up that ladder and become Miss Money in the Bank."

It would be exciting to see if Shotzi can beat The Role Model and book her spot in the upcoming Money in the Bank match.

