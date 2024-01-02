WWE Superstar Becky Lynch reveals unique gift presented by her fans following New Year

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch recently sent out a heartfelt note to her fans after receiving some thoughtful gifts from them.

On this week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Lynch faced Nia Jax for a singles match for the first time. Despite her best efforts, The Man lost the bout to The Irresistible Force when the latter hit her with the A-Nia-Lator, thus picking up the win. Following the bout, Lynch was seen sitting backstage in low spirits.

Taking to social media, Lynch posted about a thoughtful present that her fans had sent her. One of the bracelets has "my book" written on it. She thanked everyone for the gifts and wished them a happy new year.

"Fans have been making me a lot of bracelets lately and I really love them! Thank you! Happy new year one and all!" wrote Lynch.

Check out a screengrab of Becky Lynch's Instagram story below:

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch expresses her love for the Stamford-based promotion

While speaking in an interview with Strutting from Gorilla, The Man mentioned that she has always loved being a part of WWE since childhood. She added that she admires the company, the people, and the audience.

Lynch also noted that she is glad to have brought significant changes to the company over the years.

"Growing up, WWE is what I watched, it's what I loved, it's the reason I became a professional wrestler. Now, having been in it, I love it. I love the people, I love the audience, and I love being able to be an important part of change. I love that I get to continue to drive that and that my voice matters in WWE. I feel listened to, and I feel we've been able to change the landscape of women's wrestling forever. That feels very special to me. It's my home. It's where I was born as a professional wrestler in many ways in terms of my influence, and it's where I'll retire."

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Becky Lynch in the near future.

