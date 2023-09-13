WWE Superstar Becky Lynch sends a four-word message to top champion

Becky Lynch recently took to Instagram to send a message aimed at the reigning WWE NXT Women's Champion, Tiffany Stratton.

Lynch will be challenging Stratton for her championship on this week's episode of NXT. The Irishwoman has never held the NXT Women's title and will aim to end Stratton's reign.

Taking to her Instagram story, Lynch sent a four-word message as she is prepared to add another singles championship to her list of accomplishments.

"Grand slam Becky. LFG," wrote Lynch.

Check out a screengrab of Lynch's Instagram story:

Lynch is currently on the back of a feud against Trish Stratus, whom she defeated in a Steel Cage Match at Payback.

WWE star Tiffany Stratton believes Becky Lynch should be scared of her

In the lead-up to Becky Lynch's match against Tiffany Stratton, the latter claimed that The Man should be scared of her.

Speaking on The Bump, Stratton stated that she was the fastest-rising superstar in the company right now. She also believes she has the components that it takes to become a top women's wrestler in the company. Stratton said:

"I'm the fastest-rising star within WWE right now. I think I have a lot of the different components that it takes to be a top women's wrestler in WWE. And I think Becky should be scared about that. I think I bring a lot to the table. I think the stuff that I do in the ring speaks for itself. Yeah, she should be shaking in her boots right now."

Since winning the NXT Women's title, Stratton has successfully defended it against Thea Hail and Kiana James. Her match against Lynch will be her toughest task to date.

As for Lynch, she is yet to win the NXT Women's Championship and is the only member of the Four Horsewomen who hasn't held the title.

