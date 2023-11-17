WWE Superstar Becky Lynch sets an unfortunate record

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch featured on the renowned game show 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' earlier this week.

Lynch joined the Home Alone movie star Macaulay Culkin and comedian Rachel Dratch as fellow contestants. Prior to this, she had revealed her participation in support of The V Foundation through Connor's Cure to raise funds for pediatric cancer research.

The show did not unfold as expected for The Man, marking an unexpected record as she faced challenges on the show. As noted by a Twitter user, 'The Jeopardy! Fan,' Lynch became the first contestant in history to not give any correct responses from 60 clues. However, the former NXT Women's Champion managed to redeem herself by answering the 'Final Jeopardy' clue correctly.

"Yes, this is believed to the first instance of a player giving 0 correct responses through 60 clues. #Jeopardy #CelebrityJeopardy," a Twitter user shared.

Dratch eventually emerged victorious in the game, narrowly surpassing Culkin with a total of $33,601 to $33,600. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch concluded the game with a total of $1,000.

WWE Superstar Becky Lynch sends a message after setting an unwanted record

After the news broke, Lynch took to Twitter and responded to one of the reports. The Man declared that she never stops making history.

"I never stop making history," Becky Lynch shared.

Lynch was last seen inside the squared circle during the latest episode of WWE RAW when she was involved in a confrontation with Xia Li. It will be interesting to see what the Stamford-based promotion has in store for the seven-time Women's Champion.

