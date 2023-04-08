WWE Superstar becomes most decorated of all-time following WrestleMania 39, and it isn't Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns is arguably the greatest WWE Superstar of all time. The Tribal Chief has a wide array of accomplishments to his credit. However, the company may now have a successor in its hands, to whom Reigns could pass the torch.

Gunther has steamrolled through every challenge that has come his way since making his main roster debut in April 2022. He has now been awarded his fifth five-star match in WWE by renowned wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

While he achieved this incredible feat the first three times in NXT, the fourth one came at Clash at the Castle last year against Sheamus. This past week, on the second night of WrestleMania 39, Gunther and Sheamus, along with Drew McIntyre, knocked it out of the proverbial park in a nail-biting thriller.

The Ring General made headlines over WrestleMania weekend, even before his classic match. He predicted that he would be in the main event of WrestleMania 40 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The Austrian star, has risen up the ranks and become arguably the most sensational in-ring performer today. He reiterated his main event goal following his performance at SoFi Stadium. The champion also claimed in the same interview that he will break a current record held by a WWE legend.

Gunther claims his conqueror hasn't arrived in WWE yet

Gunther has been the Intercontinental Champion for 300+ days and counting. The 35-year-old star recently made a bold statement when asked what was next for him. Displaying a ton of confidence, The Ring General said:

"[WrestleMania] was my focus, let's see what happens on SmackDown. I guess I'll see who is next in line. I'm fairly confident," Gunther stated. '"I'm not sure if the man who is going to be able to beat me if he's arrived here already. Everybody go out and find him." [H/T: Fightful]

The Ring General is expected to make an appearance on WWE SmackDown tonight, which should be interesting as the show is also the fallout edition of WrestleMania 39.

