WWE Superstar becomes a double champion and snatches title!

History has been made by a current WWE Superstar, who became a double champion at TNA Slammiversary 2025. Jacy Jayne, the reigning NXT Women's Champion, captured the Knockouts World Championship.On May 27, 2025, episode of NXT, Jayne became the new NXT Women's Champion by dethroning Stephanie Vaquer. She then turned her attention towards the Knockouts Championship, capturing the title by defeating Masha Slamovich.Jayne and Masha Slamovich's match at Slammiversary was disrupted by interference from Fatal Influence members Fallon Henley and Jazmyn Nyx. Lei Ying Lee and Xia Brookside handled the two NXT stars, but Jayne eventually pulled through and got the job done. Post-match, she taunted TNA President Carlos Silva, who presented her with both championships, as Jayne snatched them from his hands.With her win, the 29-year-old superstar made history by becoming the first to hold championships in WWE and TNA at the same time.Jayne's win ended Slamovich's first reign as the Knockouts Champion. She held the title for 267 days after defeating Jordynne Grace at the Bound For Glory 2024 pay-per-view. The former champion successfully defended the title against Tasha Steelz, Rosemary, former WWE star Cora Jade, and other top names.