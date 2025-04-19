WWE Superstar becomes a double champion before WrestleMania 41

Sol Ruca won the vacant WWE NXT Women's North American Championship at the Stand & Deliver 2025 Premium Live Event. She was involved in a six-woman Ladder Match.

Ad

Earlier this month, Ruca defeated Candice LeRae to win the WWE Women's Speed Championship. The episode aired on April 16, marking the 25-year-old superstar's first championship win in the Stamford-based company.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

At NXT Stand & Deliver, Ruca climbed the ladder, outlasting Izzi Dame, Kelani Jordan, Lola Vice, Thea Hail, and Zaria to win the NXT Women's North American Championship. This was her first championship victory on NXT after debuting in 2022.

Did you know a top WWE Superstar just wrestled outside the company? More details HERE

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stephanie Vaquer vacated the NXT Women's North American Championship before Stand & Deliver. She had won the title at Vengeance Day 2025, dethroning Fallon Henley. Vaquer was ordered to vacate the title by NXT General Manager, Ava, as she was also the reigning NXT Women's Champion.

Ruca formed a tag team with Zaria in late 2024. The duo has teamed up on multiple occasions, including a win over the reigning WWE Women's United States Champion, Chelsea Green, and Piper Niven. As a result of it, Ruca received a shot at Green's title but was unable to dethrone her.

Ruca and Zaria crossed paths at Stand & Deliver, but eventually, it was the former who walked out with the title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soumik Datta Soumik Datta is a professional wrestling journalist who has been following the business for more than a decade.



In 2017, Soumik joined the Sportskeeda Wrestling team and is best known for his work with the WWE team. He has previously contributed to the Sportskeeda AEW, MMA, and the football team where he specifically covered the Major League Soccer.



In 2024, Soumik crossed 50 million reads for Sportskeeda WWE. While working under Sportskeeda MMA, he interviewed prominent UFC fighters, including Justin Gaethje, Sean O'Malley, and Cory Sandhagen, among others. He is also being followed by John Cena on X (formerly Twitter).



Apart from his love for professional wrestling, Soumik also watches Football and has been a lifelong follower of Liverpool FC and Mohun Bagan. He has also been following the Indian Super League and remains the only content creator to have traveled across India to watch 7 ISL Matches in 7 Days, a video which currently sits at 26K views on his YouTube channel. His channel currently amasses over 120K views.



As aforementioned, Soumik also likes to make content for his YouTube channel and travel to various places either with family, friends, or solo, or go on road trips.



(Go SUBSCRIBE to his channel while you're at it): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfkg4VnUC7sLNc5jEzVYgOQ



Email: [email protected]

Twitter: @Thesoumikdatta9



Follow his Sportskeeda profile for wrestling news and content and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Know More