WWE Superstar Bianca Belair shares reason for unique look change during the WarGames match at Survivor Series

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair sent a message in the aftermath of this year's WWE Survivor Series event.

The EST of WWE proved pivotal as her team secured victory against Damage CTRL within the WarGames structure during the event. There was one interesting observation about Belair's appearance during the night; the change from her usual single braid to two braids.

Belair recently took to Twitter, unveiling the reason behind her new look. Sharing a compilation clip of her whip attacks from the brutal match, she said that '2 Braid Belair' was there to ensure everyone got a taste of her whip.

"2 Braid Belair. You get a whip, you get a whip, Everybody gets a whip! #WarGames #SurvivorSeries #ESTofWWE. Shout to my fans for creating this! Y’all the bEST," Belair wrote.

Check out Bianca Belair's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair sends a message after victory at Survivor Series

The team of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi defeated Damage CTRL inside the WarGames structure at WWE Survior Series this week.

Following the victory, team captain Belair took to Twitter to share a message. She expressed immense pride in her entire team for their resilience and performance during the match.

"All the girls came thru tonight! I’m proud of us! WAR GAMES!" Belair wrote.

Check out Bianca Belair's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

This was Belair's third WarGames match and she is now 2-1 with her latest victory. In the previous year's match, she had partnered with Asuka, Becky Lynch, Mia Yim, and Alexa Bliss to triumph over the team of Rhea Ripley, Nikki Cross, and the members of Damage CTRL.

With WWE Survivor Series in the rearview now, it will be interesting to see what is next for the former women's champion.

What did you make of the Women's WarGames bout at Survivor Series? Let us know in the comments section below.

Look who just sent a warning to Sting right here