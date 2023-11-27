Bianca Belair looks back at WarGames, gives praise to WWE Superstars

Bianca Belair is looking back on Saturday's WarGames match at WWE Survivor Series, and she has nothing but praise for her teammates.

The 2023 Survivor Series PLE opened up with Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi defeating Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. The finish saw Bayley take a Spear from The Queen and a KOD from The EST, and then a Manhandle Slam from The Man through a table for the win.

The captain of Team Belair took to X right after WarGames to praise her partners for the big victory. The 34-year-old revealed how she was proud of her colleagues.

"All the girls came thru tonight! I’m proud of us! WAR GAMES!" she wrote.

Belair then made another tweet this afternoon while reminiscing on the WarGames opener. She included two photos from the Team Belair post-match celebration.

"About last night… #WarGames #SurvivorSeries," she wrote.

Belair is now 2-1 in WarGames matches. Her debut in the double-cage structure came at NXT TakeOver in November 2019 when she teamed with IYO SKY, Alba Fyre, and Shayna Baszler in a loss to Rhea Ripley, Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox, and Candice LeRae. Her second WarGames came at Survivor Series 2022 as she teamed with Asuka, Becky Lynch, Mia Yim, and Alexa Bliss to defeat Ripley, Bayley, Kai, SKY, and Nikki Cross.

Charlotte Flair makes WarGames debut at WWE Survivor Series

The WarGames opener at WWE Survivor Series on Saturday saw one ring veteran make her first-ever appearance inside the menacing structure - Charlotte Flair.

The Queen took to Instagram after the show and issued a heartfelt message with photos. She also talked about reuniting with Becky Lynch and revealed a special bond between the two.

"I just think we bring out the best in each other. Tonight, when we hugged at the same time, you could feel that electricity. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for her and she wouldn’t be where she is if it wasn’t for me. So, I think that just never goes away," she said. (H/T to Cageside Seats)

