Charlotte Flair sends heartfelt message following Survivor Series 2023

Charlotte Flair has shared a heartfelt message following WWE Survivor Series last night in Chicago.

The Queen teamed up with Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, and Shotzi to battle Damage CTRL in the Women's WarGames match at the Allstate Arena last night. It was the first bout of the premium live event and set the tone for the entire show.

Flair connected with a Moonsault off the top of the cage during the match, and Lynch put Damage CTRL away after planting Bayley through a table with the Manhandle Slam off of the top rope. The victorious team then posed on the top of the cage, following the bout as the crowd cheered them on.

Following WWE Survivor Series, Charlotte Flair took to Instagram to deliver a heartfelt message. She shared several photographs from the Women's WarGames match last night at Survivor Series and added "all the feels," as seen in her post below.

Charlotte Flair on reuniting with Becky Lynch at WWE Survivor Series

Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch both spoke glowingly about each other following Survivor Series.

The two WWE Superstars have had their issues with each other in the past, but that all appears to be water under the bridge now. Speaking at the press conference following last night's premium live event, Flair stated that the two bring out the best in each other.

The Queen added that they hugged it out during the Women's WarGames match and that she wouldn't be where she is today without Becky Lynch.

"I just think we bring out the best in each other. Tonight, when we hugged at the same time, you could feel that electricity. I wouldn’t be where I am today if it wasn’t for her and she wouldn’t be where she is if it wasn’t for me. So, I think that just never goes away," said Flair. [H/T: Cageside Seats]

In recent weeks, Damage CTRL has seemingly hinted that Bayley is no longer welcome in the group on SmackDown. It will be interesting to see what lies ahead for The Role Model after she was pinned last night at WWE Survivor Series.

Would you like to see Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch challenge for the Women's Tag Team Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

