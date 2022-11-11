WWE Superstar Bianca Belair shows off incredible physique on Instagram

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair is in the shape of her life right now as she continues to spearhead the RAW Women's division.

The EST of WWE has been the RAW Women's Champion for over 200 days. She won the title at WrestleMania 38, where she defeated arch-rival Becky Lynch after a long feud between the two. Belair has been the face of the company's women's division ever since.

Bianca recently took to Instagram to reveal that she's focusing on getting leaner. The former NXT star also shared multiple pictures of her physique, which can be viewed by clicking here.

. @Bub3m16 Vince wanted Roman to be the next Cena, but in the end the rightful heir was Bianca Belair. Vince wanted Roman to be the next Cena, but in the end the rightful heir was Bianca Belair. https://t.co/fefCE0Hufa

Bianca Belair recently defended her title against Bayley in a Last Woman Standing match at Crown Jewel. The two have been embroiled in a feud since the Role Model returned to the Stamford-based promotion after over a year on the sidelines. After an enthralling encounter, Belair retained the title.

Bianca Belair is the longest-reigning black World Champion in WWE history.

Bianca Belair is one of the most prominent members of the WWE roster. She has earned several achievements in her brief career on the main roster and is the only woman to have victories against each of the Four Horsewomen.

Belair and Sasha Banks made history at WrestleMania 37, becoming the first black female wrestlers to headline the Showcase of Immortals. Bianca also recently surpassed 200 days as RAW Women's Champion, becoming the longest-reigning black world champion in the company's history.

She is currently on a tremendous run since making her main roster debut two years back. During this historic title reign, the 33-year-old defeated Carmella, Sonya Deville, Becky Lynch, and Bayley.

Belair had a brief face-off with her old rival, Rhea Ripley, on RAW last week. The duo were slated to lock horns for the RAW Women's Championship in June, but those plans were nixed after Ripley was sidelined due to a health problem.

The Eradicator is currently aligned with Finn Balor and Damian Priest on the red brand. She was attacked by the returning Mia Yim, who joined forces with The O.C.

In case you missed it, you can check out the complete RAW results by clicking here.

Did you know which current star has a real life crush on Mandy Rose? More details right here.

Poll : 0 votes