WWE Superstar Bianca Belair uploads cozy birthday pictures with her real-life husband Montez Ford

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair recently uploaded a few photos from her birthday celebration.

On last week's episode of Monday Night RAW, while The EST of WWE was thanking Asuka for a great match at WrestleMania 39, the new SmackDown Women's Champion, Rhea Ripley, came out and said she would beat Belair in the near future.

Taking to social media, Belair recently uploaded a few photos from her birthday as she turned 34 this year. The photos show the EST posing with her real-life husband, Montez Ford, and other family members.

Bianca wrote:

"Here’s to 34! Chill bday at HOME with FAMILY!"

Check out Bianca Belair's tweet below:

Vince Russo said he wouldn't be interested if Bianca Belair faces Rhea Ripley in the near future

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo said that he wouldn't be interested if Bianca Belair defended her RAW Women's Championship against Rhea Ripley in the near future.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that both Belair and Ripley's individual characters are great, but the company has not focused on building their characters on a weekly basis.

"You know what I hate? You've got two interesting - when I say interesting, I'm talking about presentation. So you've got two very interesting-looking characters. Here's the problem; here's why I don't care. Bro, have they been building these characters on a week-to-week basis? They're not," said Russo.

The veteran further added that he wouldn't be interested in watching Ripley challenge Bianca in the near future due to their poor booking.

"They put these women out there and they have wrestling matches. They're not building these characters at all. That's why I don't care if Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair tomorrow had a match, I wouldn't care because there's no connection with me and either one of these wrestlers because they're not doing anything to build these characters," Russo added.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has going forward for Belair.

What are your thoughts on a potential Belair vs. Ripley match? Sound off in the comment section below.

