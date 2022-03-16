"I felt very alone"- Big E sends a heartfelt message after suffering a horrific injury on WWE SmackDown

WWE SmackDown last week was one to forget for Big E as the SmackDown Superstar suffered a career-altering injury. However, the incident didn't dampen his spirits, as he sent a heartfelt message to his well-wishers.

As reported earlier, Big E suffered a broken neck after a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland didn't go as planned. The New Day member was immediately rushed to a nearby medical facility, where it was revealed he had suffered fractures to his C1 and C6 vertebrae.

Love and support have been pouring in for the former Tag Team Champion ever since the horrific incident. Overwhelmed by the support he has received from his peers and fans, the popular powerhouse took to Twitter to express his gratitude:

"I used to endure difficult things in my life and I felt very alone. But I feel so immeasurably loved and supported. I was not prepared for the sheer volume of DMs, calls, texts, visits, etc. I’ll never be able to adequately thank you all," Big E wrote.

WWE reportedly had big plans in mind for Big E at WrestleMania

With a broken neck sidelining him for the foreseeable future, Big E won't be able to compete at this year's WrestleMania. According to reports, WWE had plans for The New Day to reunite at WrestleMania 38 for a six-man tag team match. But that bout is up in the air due to the former champion's injury.

The trio likely would have faced Sheamus, Ridge Holland and former NXT star Pete Dunne at the show. Dunne made his main roster debut on SmackDown last week before Big E went down with an injury. Sheamus and Holland introduced the newcomer as Butch, and he accompanied the two men to the ring for their match.

The former NXT UK Champion made his presence felt on his very first night on the main roster. Butch distracted Kofi Kingston during his tag team bout and allowed the heel duo to pick up the victory.

According to a report from PWInsider, WWE called Butch up to SmackDown for a six-man WrestleMania feud. The plan was to do Sheamus, Ridge, and Butch vs. Big E, Kofi, and Xavier Woods. It's unclear how the company will proceed, given Big E's injury.

We here at Sportskeeda wish a speedy recovery to the former WWE Champion and hope to see him back better than ever!

