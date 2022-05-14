[Photo]: WWE Superstar Big E spotted wearing a neck brace during a recent public appearance

WWE Superstar Big E posted a picture of himself on social media from his recent visit to Marlon Wayans' comedy show.

The Powerhouse of Positivity was sidelined after suffering a devastating injury on the March 11 edition of SmackDown after a belly-to-belly suplex from Ridge Holland went haywire. Later, the former WWE Champion updated his situation, stating that he had fractured his C1 and C6 vertebrae but wouldn’t require surgery.

Even after suffering a career-altering injury, Big E has remained upbeat and regularly took to social media to interact with fans. The former WWE Champion recently posted a picture of himself and Marlon Wayans at the Seminole Hard Rock Event Center in Tampa on Instagram in which E was spotted wearing a neck brace:

"Massive thanks to @hardrocktampa for a fun night of hob nobbing. (That sounds filthier than intended…)" E wrote.

Big E recently provided an update on his injury status

The Powerhouse of Positivity recently had a very upsetting update to his fans about his recovery from a broken neck. The former WWE Champion took to Twitter to state that he will be in a neck brace for several more weeks. E also mentioned that he's hopeful of avoiding surgery:

"For those desirous of an update, my C1 apparently isn’t healing optimally. I’ll spend another 4-6 weeks in a brace in hopes that I can avoid a fusion. But don’t you fret! I’ve got a tremendous support system & what shall be shall be."

While Big E has been away from the ring, his New Day stablemates King Woods and Kofi Kingston have continued their rivalry with Ridge Holland, Sheamus, and Butch. The two factions were slated to lock horns at WrestleMania 38 before E's injury put a damper on the plans.

Kofi Kingston was in action on this week's SmackDown as he took on Butch in a singles match. The former NXT Star defeated Kofi after considerable interference from Sheamus and Holland.

