WWE Superstar Bobby Lashley fires warning ahead of huge Steel Cage match on RAW

Former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley is scheduled to lock horns with Omos in a Steel Cage match on RAW this week. Lashley has sent out an ominous warning ahead of the highly-anticipated bout.

In March, the All Mighty returned to in-ring action and has since been feuding with Omos. The two contested a hard-hitting match at WrestleMania 38, which Lashley won. The biggest twist in the storyline saw MVP betray Lashley to join forces with Omos the next night on RAW.

Frustrated with MVP's constant interference, Lashley demanded a Steel Cage match against Omos. The two superstars are now set to compete inside the monstrous structure on RAW this week. The All Mighty took to Twitter today to send a warning to his opponent:

"Tomorrow. Locked in. Can’t stop what you can’t control!," said the former WWE Champion in his tweet.

Lashley is confident that MVP won't succeed in aiding Omos in the Steel Cage match. While the former WWE Champion is desperate to settle the score, it remains to be seen if the heel duo have another trick up their sleeves.

WWE RAW Superstar keen on reuniting with MVP

Over the last few weeks, Cedric Alexander has repeatedly approached MVP in hopes of reforming their alliance. They once worked together as part of The Hurt Business until Lashley removed Alexander and his tag team partner Shelton Benjamin from the group, thereby dissolving the faction.

Alexander also offered to attack Lashley on behalf of Omos. However, those plans backfired after The All Mighty comfortably dealt with the threat. For now, it seems that Alexander is treading water.

For his part, Alexander has publicly admitted that he is trying to bring back The Hurt Business. Only this time, the group might not include Bobby Lashley.

Although Cedric Alexander's fate remains uncertain, MVP has a bigger fish to fry with Omos' upcoming Steel Cage match against Bobby Lashley.

Will Bobby Lashley finally defeat Omos and their feud on RAW?

Edited by Jacob Terrell