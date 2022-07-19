WWE Superstar breaks character and shares a public photo with Kevin Owens

Sami Zayn recently took to Twitter to share a photo of himself with Kevin Owens, as he responded to Becky Lynch's promo from this week's episode of RAW Talk.

The duo of Owens and Lynch have gotten themselves quite over within the WWE Universe simply by interacting during backstage interviews. This week was no different as the two discussed Colorado, nature, and Lynch's desire to see a moose.

In response to Big Time Becks' backstage interaction with Owens, Zayn shared the following photo:

Zayn and Owens have known each other for years. The two have teamed up with each other and crossed paths as opponents both in and out of WWE.

2022 has been a remarkable year for the two Canadian stars, with Owens facing Stone Cold Steve Austin at WrestleMania 38 earlier in the year. This was The Texas Rattlesnake's first official bout in 19 years.

At the same event, Zayn faced actor Johnny Knoxville in a match which was highly praised by the WWE Universe despite the shenanigans involved.

The WWE Universe's reaction to Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens' photo

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens are currently assigned to different brands in WWE. However, their wholesome chemistry with each other is something the WWE Universe has always been fond of.

Here are some of the best reactions from fans to Zayn's photo with the former Universal Champion:

Omizzy77 @omizzy77 @SamiZayn The KO Show on remote location! LOL @SamiZayn The KO Show on remote location! LOL

On this week's episode of RAW, Owens hosted the KO Show with Riddle as his special guest.

The former Universal Champion proposed the idea of an alliance with Riddle and suggested that the duo should be called Bro-KO. However, things didn't go according to Owens' plans, and the segment concluded with Seth Rollins attacking The Original Bro yet again.

Meanwhile, over on SmackDown, Zayn is keeping himself busy with The Bloodline, and he even stepped up to Theory in honor of the group. Surprisingly, he was also backed up by The Usos while confronting the Men's Money in the Bank briefcase holder.

