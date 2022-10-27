Recently returned WWE Superstar Karrion Kross has been sharing his thoughts on SmackDown star Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre and Kross are currently involved in a very violent and intense feud on Friday Night SmackDown, and the Scottish star recently took their rivalry to new lengths after he repeatedly rammed Karrion's head into the side of a car.

Despite their ill feelings towards one another on-screen, Kross recently took a break from his WWE persona as he praised Drew McIntyre's ability and intelligence in the ring whilst speaking to the Mirror.

"It's been an excellent experience. Yes, he's a giant human being and punching him feels like trying to punch a truck. But because he's been around for so long he's very knowledgeable and he's a perfect person for me to be in the ring with." H/T Mirror

The two former NXT Champions are set to take their feud to the next level on Saturday, November 5th at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia as they battle inside a steel cage.

Drew McIntyre thanks young WWE fan on social media

As one of the biggest stars in WWE, the Scottish Warrior is beloved by many fans both young and old all over the world.

Drew recently thanked a young member of the WWE Universe on social media after they wanted him to use a certain weapon in the ring.

"……and I did use the table. Cheers for the advice wee man," tweeted McIntyre.

At 37 years of age, The Scotsman is one of the most experienced performers in the company today, with multiple WWE titles under his belt, as well as a Royal Rumble and WrestleMania main event victory.

