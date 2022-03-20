WWE Superstar breaks character to support Kevin Owens ahead of his WrestleMania spot with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently broke character to support his real-life friend Kevin Owens ahead of the latter's much-awaited WrestleMania spot with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin.

Owens has spent the last couple of months berating Texas -- the venue for WrestleMania 38. His comments weren't well-received by WWE legend 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, who recently confirmed his return for next month.

And that's the bottom line 'cause KO said so! Oh you just KNEW @FightOwensFight was going to find a way to celebrate #316Day ...The host of the #KOShow gives his #WrestleMania take on the Texas Rattlesnake's iconic 3:16 speech.And that's the bottom line 'cause KO said so! Oh you just KNEW @FightOwensFight was going to find a way to celebrate #316Day...The host of the #KOShow gives his #WrestleMania take on the Texas Rattlesnake's iconic 3:16 speech.And that's the bottom line 'cause KO said so! https://t.co/9SfwQUfG8K

Steve Austin will appear as a guest on The KO Show at WrestleMania. Sami Zayn believes it is a surreal moment for his friend and is excited to see Owens host one of the all-time greats on The Grandest Stage of Them All. He recently discussed the upcoming spot in detail during an interview with The Dallas Morning News and said:

"I guess I'm seeing it through a bit of a different lens than most,'' said Zayn. ''I'm sure 95% of the people are just so pumped to see Austin coming back – and they're right to do it – but for me, knowing my friend and knowing him early in life and knowing what a huge influence and a huge impact Steve Austin had on him, I'm just so happy for him that he gets to do this. It's so surreal. And I know it's surreal for him."

Sami Zayn went on to note how the current WWE Superstars who grew up idolizing the biggest names in the business now get a chance to perform alongside them.

"But I know this is going to be huge for Kevin, and I'm very happy for him," continued Zayn. "So I think I'm looking at it that way. And I know that when it finally happens I'm sure I'll put my fan goggles back on and just appreciate it for what it is, but at the moment just hearing about it – I'm really, really happy for him."

New stipulation added to Sami Zayn's match at WWE WrestleMania 38

The latest edition of WWE SmackDown saw Sami Zayn demand a condition to be added to his WrestleMania match against Johnny Knoxville. The former Intercontinental Champion asked for their match to be governed under the stipulation, "Anything Goes."

Knoxville promptly accepted the offer and confirmed that he was ready to face Zayn in a brutal match. The latter is determined to make his celebrity opponent witness the cruel side of being an in-ring competitor. Will we see creative weapons involved in their match at WrestleMania?

