WWE Superstar breaks kayfabe to send a message to Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai

WWE Superstar Michin recently broke kayfabe to send a message to Damage CTRL member Dakota Kai. She is a babyface on WWE programming and a member of The O.C.

Kai has been a member of Damage CTRL since 2022 after she was introduced as one of the original members of the group, alongside IYO SKY and former faction leader, Bayley. Damage CTRL is currently among the top heel stables in the company.

On Instagram, Michin sent a heartfelt birthday message to Kai, breaking kayfabe in the process.

"Happy birthday to the Jelly to my PB! I love you so much!! @imkingkota," she wrote.

Check out The O.C. member's Instagram post below.

Michin was recently in action against Tiffany Stratton in the first round of the 2024 Queen of the Ring tournament. Unfortunately for the 35-year-old, she came up short against Stratton and was eliminated in the process. A few weeks back, The O.C. member even appeared on NXT TV and inserted herself in the NXT Women's North American Championship picture.

Zelina Vega also sent a message to Dakota Kai

Despite being a prominent heel on WWE television, Dakota Kai is one of the most beloved superstars outside the ring.

On Instagram, Zelina Vega also dedicated a heartfelt post to the Damage CTRL member on her birthday. Vega wrote:

"Happy Birthday Bestieeee Eeveeeee NZzzzz ilysm!! So grateful to have such an amazing friend and sis in you! Truly a diamond in the rough of the world. I could write a million incredible things about you but it doesn’t compare to your dopenessss! Have a wonderful birthday."

Kai and the rest of Damage CTRL were recently drafted to Monday Night RAW after finishing up their feud against Bayley on SmackDown. In the lead-up to WrestleMania XL, Kai betrayed her former leader and stayed loyal to her stablemates.

At The Grandest Stage of Them All, Dakota Kai and The Kabuki Warriors lost a six-woman tag team match to Jade Cargill, Naomi, and Bianca Belair.

