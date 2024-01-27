WWE Superstar breaks silence after being denied Royal Rumble entry

On this week's episode of SmackDown, several WWE Superstars picked their Royal Rumble numbers. However, one superstar was denied a spot in the Women's Royal Rumble.

The superstar who was denied a spot in the Rumble by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis is Isla Dawn. However, Dawn's tag team partner, Alba Fyre, is confirmed for the Women's Rumble.

Taking to Twitter/X, Dawn broke the silence after she was denied an opportunity to pick her Royal Rumble number. The 29-year-old sent out a message aimed at Aldis.

Check out Isla Dawn's tweet:

"I’m going to get a fancy little wheel with all my enemies names in it and every piece of paper is going to say @RealNickAldis" wrote Isla Dawn

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre opened up about their loss to WWE stars Katana Chance and Kayden Carter

Isla Dawn and Alba Fyre made their main roster debut as the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions. During their time on NXT, the duo was one of the hottest acts and continued their impressive run on the main roster.

The Unholy Union eventually lost the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships to Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler in a Tag Title unification match. Rousey and Baszler held the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at the time.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with WWE, Dawn and Fyre opened up about their loss to Katana Chance and Kayden Carter, stating the following:

"No no no, don’t you even dare. We are fully aware of what just happened," Alba Fyre said. Isla Dawn continued, "We had a plan, we had a purpose. It may not be today, I don’t know when it will be, but I promise the Unholy Union will rise again."

On this week's SmackDown, Chance and Carter lost the Women's Tag Team Championships to The Kabuki Warriors.

