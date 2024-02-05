WWE Superstar breaks silence after failed cash-in

A WWE Superstar recently sent a message on social media after failing to win a major title even after cashing in her contract. The name in question is NXT's Lola Vice.

On the NXT Vengeance Day show tonight, Lyra Valkyria locked horns with Roxanne Perez, with the Women's Championship on the line. The duo showed amazing skills inside the squared circle. Lola Vice came out of nowhere to cash in her Breakout Tournament contract, making it a Triple Threat Match. However, the star failed in her attempt as Valkyria retained her title.

Following her failed cash-in attempt, Lola Vice took to Twitter to break her silence. The 25-year-old wrote that she was not done, hinting that she would go after the champion again.

"It’s not over," Vice tweeted.

Becky Lynch praised Lyra Valkyria after losing the WWE NXT Women's Championship

A few months back, Becky Lynch had locked horns with Lyra Valkyria in what many felt was one of the best matches of the developmental brand. The Man lost her NXT Women's Championship but later took to Instagram to appreciate Valkyria's talent.

Lynch wrote that Lyra was the real deal and mentioned that WWE's future was in good hands.

"The NbeXT era has come to an end. I am immensely proud of my run as NXT Womens Champion. From getting to step in the ring with some of the finest up and comers, to open challenges on RAW and being a catalyst for highlighting the wealth of hungry talent we have on our roster. @real_valkyria is the real deal and will be a star for years to come. The future is in good hands," Lynch wrote on Instagram.

Some fans believe Lyra Valkyria is ready to jump ship to the main roster after her consistent top performances on the developmental brand. It remains to be seen what the Stamford-based promotion has planned for the WWE star's future.

