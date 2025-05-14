WWE Superstar breaks silence following blockbuster debut alongside The Undertaker

A WWE Superstar appeared alongside The Undertaker during tonight's NXT episode. She has now broken silence following her debut.

Zena Sterling and Tyra Mae Steele have made it to the finals of season one of WWE LFG. Hence, these two women appeared on NXT tonight alongside The Undertaker and Bubba Ray Dudley, who told them that they will be competing in the finals of WWE LFG this Sunday in Madison Square Garden but only one of them will get an NXT contract, and the chance to compete in the best women's division in the world.

They were interrupted by Izzi Dame, Nikkita Lyons, Lash Legend, Lola Vice, and the rest of the women's locker room. Lash warned them not to come for her spot. The Undertaker also told them that they had their work cut out for them.

Following this debut, WWE prospect Zena Sterling took to social media to break her silence following her NXT debut.

"Well Zena’s got a nice back... Keep it commin I’m ready 🎯💪 #WWE #TeamBubba #WWELFG."

Check out her tweet below:

It will be interesting to see whether Zena Sterling or Tyra Mae Steele will win season one of WWE LFG and earn an NXT contract this Sunday.

