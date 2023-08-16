WWE Superstar breaks silence following title win on RAW

A current superstar has taken to social media to break their silence after winning their first title in WWE on RAW last night. The star in question is Piper Niven, who won her first title in the company last night and didn't even need to have a match to do so.

Chelsea Green has been looking for a new tag team partner for the last couple of weeks, refusing to vacate to Women's Tag Team Championship after Sonya Deville suffered an injury. Niven confronted Green backstage and boldly declared that she was her new tag team partner. Green had little choice but to accept that Niven was now one-half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

This came as a pleasant surprise to fans, as Niven had not been seen on television since May 1st of this year when she defeated Dana Brooke on an episode of Main Event. After gaining her new title, the former NXT UK standout took to Twitter to break her silence, stating that she deserves it.

"Thank you, I deserve this," wrote Piper.

Piper Niven reflects on her time away from WWE

Last night's WWE RAW marked the first time that Piper Niven had been seen on television in over three months.

The time away was not Niven's first extended absence from competition. Before returning to the company in the Women's Royal Rumble match this year, Niven had been on a hiatus due to injury. Before her return, Piper spoke to Rick Ucchino of Cageside Seats, stating that she went crazy during her time away from work.

"I have not been off any particular large period of time, and I didn’t realize that when performers and athletes get injured, you can go crazy. I went crazy, crazy. For real, crazy. And I ended up having to talk to some people and found out some things about my life, and I’m using that as, like, a character development moment. So I’m really hoping that I get to share this other side of the story with you guys through wrestling," she said.

