WWE Superstar breaks silence after interfering during a huge SmackDown main event featuring Bayley

This week's WWE SmackDown featured a main event between Bayley and Naomi. However, the match ended controversially after Tiffany Stratton interfered.

On last week's show, Stratton failed to become the #1 contender for the WWE Women's Championship, coming up short against Naomi. Meanwhile, The Glow became the first superstar to challenge The Role Model after she dethroned IYO SKY to capture the title at WrestleMania XL.

Taking to social media, the former NXT Women's Champion broke her silence and reacted to her controversial actions from the closing moments on SmackDown.

"It's not a prediction it's a spoiler alert," wrote Stratton.

Former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr praised Bayley vs. IYO SKY

On Night 2 of WrestleMania XL, Bayley, and IYO SKY stole the show during their WWE Women's Championship match. Many, including Freddie Prinze Jr., praised the match.

Speaking on Wrestling with Freddie, the former writer briefly praised The Genius of the Sky, calling her the "coolest wrestler." He concluded by stating that he wanted Bayley to win the championship, which she eventually did.

"This match was so much fun to watch. I don't know if she's [IYO SKY] the best wrestler, but she's the coolest wrestler. Like, the moves she does and the attitude on her face, and the way she just looks at you when she gets one over on you. I wanted her to win for a little bit and I'm pulling for Bayley."

After her historic win at WrestleMania XL, Bayley was on course to defend the title on this week's SmackDown. However, as noted, the match was interrupted by Tiffany Stratton, who has inserted herself into the women's championship picture.

With the 2024 Backlash Premium Live Event a few weeks away, Bayley could possibly defend her title in a Triple Threat Match involving Naomi and Stratton.

