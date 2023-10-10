WWE Superstar breaks silence after loss to Becky Lynch

WWE Superstar Tegan Nox took to Twitter/X to break her silence following her loss to Becky Lynch on Monday Night RAW.

Since winning the NXT Women's Championship by defeating Tiffany Stratton, Lynch has promised to be a fighting champion. She successfully defended the title against Stratton in an Extreme Rules Match at No Mercy.

On RAW, she once again reigned supreme with a victory over Nox. Taking to Twitter/X, the challenger expressed her appreciation for The Man and vowed to return stronger:

"Gave it everything I had for you all tonight. Thank you @BeckyLynchWWE…but I’m not done fighting yet," wrote Nox.

The match between Lynch and Nox was initially set to take place last week. However, due to Lynch being medically unclear, the match was rescheduled for this week's RAW.

With another successful title defense, Lynch is expected to shift focus towards Xia Li, who stepped up to the NXT Women's Champion on RAW.

Becky Lynch claimed that people can't accuse her of 'phoning it in'

Becky Lynch has admitted that while she might make mistakes in the ring, people can't accuse her of 'phoning it in'.

Speaking in an interview on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Lynch claimed that she might be criticized for several things, but 'phoning it in' isn't one of them. Lynch said:

"I've never once phoned it in. Like, I think you can accuse me of several things; nobody will ever be able to accuse me of phoning it in of not trying my hardest, not doing my best. Often times, I won't hit the mark; I won't get to where I want to be. But I'm always trying to do my best. I'm always trying to bring the best out of everybody that is in the ring with me. I'm trying to do the best for the audience."

It remains to be seen who Lynch's next title defense will be against.

