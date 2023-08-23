WWE Superstar breaks silence after pinning Dominik Mysterio

WWE Superstar Dragon Lee recently sent a message following a massive win at NXT Heatwave.

A few weeks back, he faced Dominik Mysterio for the NXT North American Championship. The 26-year-old retained the title after Rhea Ripley got involved, costing Lee the match. After the bout, Lyra Valkyria made her way out and attacked the Eradicator of Judgment Day. Hence, Ripley challenged Lee and Valkyria to a mixed-tag team match, which was later announced for Heatwave.

During the closing stages of the match this week, Raquel Rodriguez made her presence felt as she attacked Ripley. Lee took advantage of the situation by executing the Asai DDT on Mysterio to secure the win. After the victory, Lee sent a message stating that he wanted a rematch for the title.

"I want a rematch for The North American Champion!" Lee shared

It will be interesting to see if Lee gets another shot at Dominik Mysterio's title in the near future. On the other hand, the Women's World Champion Ripley is set to defend her belt against Raquel Rodriguez at WWE Payback.

