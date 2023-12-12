WWE Superstar breaks strange character for the first time in 50 days ahead of RAW

As a WWE star, it's often important to maintain your character, no matter how strange it is. One such star has been confounding fans over the past few weeks and has managed to remain mysterious. Now, the star has broken her character finally backstage.

During the October 23 edition of WWE RAW, Nikki Cross came out with Natalya for her match. There was something off, though, and she seemed to be in a trance at the time. Why she behaved that way was unclear, but when Natalya needed her support, she didn't give it. Instead, she walked out on her partner while still in a trance.

Fans were perplexed as she didn't snap out of her trance later either. Raquel Rodriguez and Nia Jax threw her out of a Battle Royal on the show another week, and even then, she remained in her trance.

In recent weeks, she's been missing from action but has been spotted backstage in the background of promos. What exactly she intends is unclear at this time. Now, though, she broke her character work to click a normal picture backstage on WWE RAW.

Fans will have to wait to see if she ends up appearing on the show this week.

What are your thoughts on Cross' strange character? Sound off!

