  WWE Superstar calls Chelsea Green "mommy" amid recent controversy

WWE Superstar calls Chelsea Green "mommy" amid recent controversy

By Soumik Datta
Published Jul 26, 2025 15:05 GMT
Chelsea Green (Image Credits: Chelsea Green on X)
Chelsea Green (Image Credits: Green's X profile)

Chelsea Green is one of the most beloved superstars on the WWE roster. She was complimented by NXT star Karmen Petrovic on social media.

Green is signed to SmackDown, where she was recently in action against Jade Cargill in a losing effort. The match was set up after The Storm overheard Green's interview with Cathy Kelley, where the 34-year-old claimed that she should've won the Queen of the Ring Tournament and not Cargill.

On Instagram, Chelsea Green shared a post after she visited the desert in California. The post caught Petrovic's attention, who complimented the former WWE Women's United States Champion in her unique way.

"MOM? MOMMY?" Petrovic wrote.

Check out a screengrab of Petrovic's comment on Green's Instagram post:

Chelsea Green announced that she would be taking time off from X

Chelsea Green confirmed that she would be stepping away from X (formerly known as Twitter) after receiving backlash for her comments regarding Hulk Hogan.

On the platform itself, the WWE star posted the following:

"A significant part of my role at @WWE involves engaging w the public & responding to questions, often on live platforms. Yesterday, I was asked to comment on Hulk Hogan on live tv... If my response (or tweet) seemed dismissive of real concerns, I sincerely apologize. That was never my intention. I tried to acknowledge a death respectfully, even when the legacy is complicated. I am learning one day at a time and will continue to learn."
After the backlash became overwhelming, Green announced that she was stepping away from the platform in another post.

"I’ve tried to keep my page positive and comedic, but today, a lot changed… and it hit harder than I expected. The name calling, the death threats, the faceless accounts. Social media was supposed to be a fun place and it hasn’t been for a while. It’s been overwhelming and I need to step away for a little bit. Love my PatriHOTS! 🫡♥️ xo president chels," wrote Green.
Chelsea Green lost the WWE Women's United States Championship earlier this year to Zelina Vega. Since losing the title, she has shared the ring with multiple top stars, including Nikki Bella.

Edited by Kebin Edwin Antony
