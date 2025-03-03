WWE Superstar calls Dominik Mysterio a "freak" after Liv Morgan shows her bruises

Liv Morgan shared a photo displaying her bruises following Elimination Chamber: Toronto. On X/Twitter, WWE Superstar Brayden Jesse Ray sent a message to Morgan's on-screen partner, Dominik Mysterio.

Morgan was among the final two competitors in the Women's Elimination Chamber match alongside Bianca Belair. Heading into the contest, The Miracle Kid and Raquel Rodriguez became the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions. They dethroned Belair and Naomi on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

On X/Twitter, Ray reacted to Morgan's photo after her brutal Elimination Chamber outing. He sarcastically called Dominik a "freak".

"Dirty Dom a freak fr fr," wrote Ray.

Triple H praised Liv Morgan after her incredible performance in the Women's Elimination Chamber match

Liv Morgan's remarkable performance in the Women's Elimination Chamber match caught the attention of the WWE Universe and Triple H. The Game was highly impressed with the 30-year-old superstar.

On Elimination Chamber: Toronto Post-Show, the WWE Chief Content Officer praised Morgan for her improvement on the main roster. Triple H said:

"Liv Morgan just continues to impress me. A woman that, a year ago, many people would have said is great to have on the roster, she's a good hand and all those things. In this last, I guess what, since May, has just become a megastar and continues to surpass that. To me, she stood out tonight as a star in the spotlight, thriving."

In January, Morgan lost the WWE Women's World Championship to Rhea Ripley. Winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match would've guaranteed a rematch between her and Ripley at WrestleMania 41 unless IYO SKY dethrones The Eradicator tomorrow on Monday Night RAW.

Morgan is now out of the Women's World Championship picture and is expected to focus on the women's tag team division with Raquel Rodriguez.

