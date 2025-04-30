WWE Superstar calls Jade Cargill an "alien"

Jade Cargill was victorious over Naomi at WWE WrestleMania 41. However, their issues seem far from over, as The Glow called Cargill an "alien".
Cargill was in action against Tiffany Stratton on the first episode of SmackDown after WrestleMania 41. Naomi interfered during the match's closing moments and once again set her sights on The Storm.
On Instagram, Naomi responded to one of Cargill's recent posts and called her an "alien" in the comments section.
"You’re an alien 👽," Naomi wrote.
You can check out a screengrab of Naomi's comment on Cargill's Instagram post below.
WWE Superstar Naomi has confirmed she has to "step away" from professional wrestling soon
Naomi has revealed that she can't continue to wrestle much longer and will eventually have to "step away" from the business. On the Nikki and Brie Show, the 37-year-old superstar opened up about wanting to have kids with her husband and fellow WWE Superstar, Jimmy Uso. She said:
"I always wanted kids young. I always wanted a lot. Your girl is getting up there. I'm 37. Time. I've got to figure this out like yesterday. I'm asking myself and struggling with that question. I'm definitely leaning towards it, but I've had health issues. I only have one ovary. Even if I wanted to continue wrestling longer, my biological clock, I can't. We [have] got a lot to figure out. I have to step away. And take care of my health and myself. If we're going to have kids, I have to start that process very soon."
Despite failing to win on The Grandest Stage of Them All, Naomi is still targeting Jade Cargill. WWE has seemingly teased a potential Fatal Four-Way match for the Women's Championship, also involving Nia Jax, who attacked Tiffany Stratton after Naomi assaulted Cargill. A tag team match could also be on the cards, as nothing has been confirmed.