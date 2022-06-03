"Stop playing dress up" - Current WWE Superstar calls out John Cena 

While John Cena has stepped inside the ring with the majority of the superstars on the current WWE roster, it seems that there are still some fresh feuds out there for the 16-time world champion to pursue. In a recent interview, John Cena dubbed Theory his favorite current WWE Superstar, while adding that the current U.S. Champion is also the one in most need of an attitude adjustment.

Theory recently addressed Cena's comments about him, as he called out the leader of the Cenation.

"Stop playing dress up and do something then @JohnCena", Tweeted Austin Theory

Theory and Cena recently went back and forth on Twitter after the current United States Champion took a shot at the former WWE Champion. Cena also praised Theory by commending his talent inside the ring and motivating him further to succeed in the business.

"Everyone understands that you have far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had. Don’t apologize for that. Ever. An apology should come 20 years from now if you fail to provide the EFFORT needed to turn your potential into your legacy. I hope that day never comes.", Tweeted Cena

Many fans are speculating about a match between Theory and John Cena

Wrestling fans were quick to storm the replies section of Theory's tweet and have already begun salivating at the idea of a potential match between the two stars. Whether it's held at SummerSlam or another upcoming event, it's clear that WWE has a potential dream match on its hands.

Cena returned to WWE last summer after a lengthy hiatus when he confronted Roman Reigns at Money in the Bank. The two built to a feud at SummerSlam, where The Head of the Table managed to defeat Cena and continue his streak of dominance in WWE.

Cena's match against Reigns is his last appearance in WWE to date and he is now being rumored to return soon. WWE is already celebrating June as John Cena month in honor of his 20-year anniversary in the promotion. Cena's first match in WWE under his current moniker dates back to June 27, 2002 when he stepped inside the ring with Kurt Angle.

Cena went on to become one of the most successful performers in the history of the business, and now Theory is somewhat following in his footsteps as a bright young star.

