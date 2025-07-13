WWE Superstar calls Nikki Bella a "M*LF" before Evolution 2025

Nikki Bella will return to in-ring competition tomorrow at the 2025 WWE Evolution Premium Live Event. She was called a "M*LF" by current superstar Nia Jax before the show.
Reports initially suggested that she was set to feud with Liv Morgan heading into the Evolution 2025 Premium Live Event. The former Divas Champion was confronted by Morgan on an episode of Monday Night RAW and was hit with an Oblivion by her. However, the 31-year-old was sidelined after suffering an injury in her match against Kairi Sane on RAW, forcing her to miss Evolution.
Jax and Bella were hanging out together before the July 13 show. The former WWE Women's Champion shared an Instagram Reel featuring the Hall of Famer and called her a "M*LF".
"She’s a M*LF," Jax wrote.
WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!
You can check out Jax's Instagram post here.
Nikki Bella confirms she has been training with Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins before returning to the ring
Nikki Bella has been training hard before returning to the ring at WWE Evolution. On the Busted Open podcast, the Hall of Famer said Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins have been helping her prepare for her upcoming match.
"Well, as far as the training, yeah, that was my first week back when I ran into you [Bully Ray]. Um, all of that has been so incredible. It definitely is hard being, you know, on the opposite coast and being a mom and trying to make all that work, but it’s been going really well because I’ve also been training with Becky [Lynch] and Seth [Rollins] here on the West Coast. So, I’m so grateful to have them, and they’ve helped me a lot."
Bella will be sharing the ring with some of the biggest names in the Evolution Battle Royal, including Stephanie Vaquer, Natalya, Nia Jax, and multiple other superstars from the main roster and NXT.
Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!