WWE Superstar calls Tiffany Stratton a "child star" after Charlotte Flair's dig on SmackDown

Charlotte Flair took a shot at Tiffany Stratton on WWE SmackDown by calling her a "child". On Instagram, Chelsea Green praised Stratton calling her a "child star", referencing Flair's promo.

Flair and Stratton came face-to-face on this week's SmackDown after The Queen won the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble match. Heading into the show, she was confronted by Rhea Ripley on RAW and even teased facing the reigning NXT Women's Champion, Giulia, at WrestleMania 41.

Stratton's latest Instagram post caught the attention of multiple superstars, including Green. The reigning WWE Women's United States Champion praised Stratton, calling her a "child star".

"A child star! I can’t even imagine when you’re grown!!" Green wrote.

Trending

See who is stunned by Hulk Hogan's words HERE

Check out a screengrab of Green's Instagram comment:

Expand Tweet

Green is the reigning WWE Women's United States Champion. She defeated Michin to become the inaugural titleholder at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 14, 2024.

Tiffany Stratton wants two WWE Superstars in her faction

Tiffany Stratton wants NXT Superstar Kelani Jordan and RAW's Maxxine Dupri as two members of her potential faction.

In an interview with Toronto Sun, the reigning WWE Women's Champion was asked whether she would form her stable in the company. Stratton said:

"I always wanted to start a stable or a faction, whatever you want to call it. Maybe Kelani Jordan down in NXT and Maxxine Dupri. I feel like she got some stuff in her arsenal that I can kind of help bring out, and I feel like all three of us together, we would be undeniable."

Tiffany Stratton became the WWE Women's Champion in early 2025 by defeating Nia Jax. She cashed in her Money in the Bank contract on the former champion on the January 3, 2025, edition of SmackDown.

This week on the blue show, Jax revealed her intentions of regaining the title she lost to Stratton. She interrupted the confrontation between Stratton and Charlotte Flair.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback