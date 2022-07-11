WWE Superstar Carmella allegedly feuding with Jersey Shore cast member

WWE Superstar Carmella is seemingly involved in a feud with a former reality TV star.

The Princess of Staten Island recently returned to WWE TV after a brief absence following her wedding. She replaced an injured Rhea Ripley to challenge for Bianca Belair's title at Money In The Bank, but came up short. However, this in-ring feud is not the only one currently on-going for 'Mella.

'Mella has been in an on-going war of words with former Jersey Shore star Angelina Pivarnick. The two have exchanged a number of fiery tweets, including a particularly foul-mouthed one from Pivarnick and another where she stated that she will fight Carmella for free.

The whole thing started when Pivarnick took exception to an official WWE tweet about 'Mella.

"B***h please. You know exactly who I am and your whole gimmick is based off of me and Staten Island lollllll @WWE @CarmellaWWE Please take several seats girl. Lol. Get your own s**t and cut the cr*p already. We spoke years ago when u first started with wwe lolllll. Bye," Angelina tweeted.

It's unclear if this is legitimate or if the two are working as part of an angle.

What has Carmella been upto on WWE TV?

Despite losing to Bianca Belair, The Princess of Staten Island was back at it on Monday's RAW.

Interrupting the new SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan and Natalya, she told them to head back to the blue show. Following this, "Mella and Nattie teamed up to give Liv a beatdown.

Bianca Belair came out to make the save and the champions took on the heel pair in an impromptu match, which the champions won.

It will be interesting to see where Carmella's Jersey Shore feud goes. You can read more about her by clicking right here.

