WWE Superstar Carmelo Hayes elated at being featured on a unique list

WWE NXT star Carmelo Hayes has taken to social media to show appreciation for his latest career honor of being featured in a list of "the 500 Black wrestlers you should know right now."

Debuting in 2021, Hayes is currently amid his second reign as NXT North American Champion. He has successfully defended the belt against Cameron Grimes, Solo Sikoa, and Ricochet. He has also enjoyed a reign as NXT Cruiserweight Champion during his time with the developmental brand.

However, Hayes took to Twitter earlier today to celebrate a very different honor. He was featured on #4 in the BW500, a list of "The 500 Black Wrestlers You Should Know right now."

The news was initially shared by the Twitter account RighteousReg. Carmelo quote-tweeted the post, noting that it was a 'huge honor' in the caption.

Other recognizable names like Big E, Bobby Lashley, Apollo Crews, and AEW stars like Jade Cargill, Ricky Starks, and Swerve Strickland are on the BW500 list.

What's next for Carmelo Hayes in WWE?

This Tuesday's NXT 2.0 will mark the first anniversary of the developmental system's re-brand. WWE is putting on a special edition of the show with several title matches to celebrate the momentous occasion.

Carmelo Hayes will defend his North American Championship against an opponent of the fans' choosing. The WWE Universe will choose his contender from Von Wagner, Wes Lee, and Joe Gacy.

The Unified NXT Tag Team Championship will also be defended on the show, with Pretty Deadly taking on The Creed Brothers of the Diamond Mine.

What did you think of Carmelo Hayes' inclusion on the list? Do you think he'll retain his North American Championship? You can share your thoughts in the comment section down below.

Edited by Angana Roy