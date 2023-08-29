WWE Superstar caught unawares, breaks character backstage during RAW

WWE RAW was a major show coming on the back of an emotional weekend. The show was also the go-home episode for the upcoming enormous event this coming Saturday, WWE Payback. However, during the show, there was a moment when a star could not avoid breaking his character, with Drew McIntyre laughing during his conversation with Matt Riddle.

Over the last few weeks, Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle have been working together. With Riddle the heavy supporter of the idea of a tag team between them in the first place, McIntyre has been apparently tolerating the star. However, they have found some success together, with the exception of the match where The New Day defeated them thanks to interference from The Viking Raiders.

Backstage during RAW, Riddle approached Drew McIntyre, who was looking unhappy with the idea that had been suggested for a gear change for him. Riddle had photoshopped his own gear on McIntyre, who didn't look too keen on making the team official.

When he asked Riddle to hold on before making such changes, Riddle then said that McIntyre probably wanted matching kilts. The star was caught unawares by the comment and ended up snorting in laughter and turned away. He then visibly focused to turn back to Riddle, serious once again.

Even if the comment had been a joke, McIntyre quite clearly broke character there, seemingly not ready for the kilt comment from his erstwhile tag team partner.

It remains to be seen where this team goes on WWE RAW, but for the moment, it appears that much like RK-bro, Riddle is slowly winning over his much more serious partner.

