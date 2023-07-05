WWE Superstar challenges for a different title just 40 days after narrowly missing out on dethroning Gunther

WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther is currently an unstoppable force, and Mustafa Ali narrowly missed out on dethroning him.

However, Ali has now challenged Wes Lee on the latest episode of WWE NXT for the North American Championship. It’s been nearly 40 days since the former Retribution faction leader took up a different challenge after Night of Champions 2023.

On May 27th in Saudi Arabia, the crowd favorite went head-to-head against Gunther for the Intercontinental Championship. However, The Ring General showed physical dominance over Ali to retain the title.

Since Ali returned to the developmental brand, he has been involved in a storyline that includes Lee and Tyler Bate. Tonight on NXT, he clashed with Bate in a singles match, and after several bodyslams, kicks, and flying moves, Mustafa Ali defeated his opponent with a 450 Splash.

As he departed the ring area, Ali looked into the camera to challenge Wes Lee for the North American title at NXT Great American Bash on July 30 at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.

The former Retribution leader was unsuccessful in grabbing the gold against Gunther, but it remains to be seen if Ali can do wonders on the developmental brand.

Do you think Mustafa Ali can beat Wes Lee for his title? Sound off in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes