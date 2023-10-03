WWE Superstar changes social media name to Stephanie McMahon

A WWE Superstar recently changed her name on Twitter to Stephanie McMahon.

The star in question is Michin Mia Yim. On last week's edition of WWE SmackDown, Yim confronted The Bloodline after their brawl against her OC stablemate, Karl Anderson. Michin ended up slapping Jimmy Uso, and the same clip went viral on social media.

Over the years, several WWE Superstars have been on the receiving end of a brutal slap from Stephanie McMahon. Taking to Twitter/X, Yim seemingly referenced the same by changing her name.

Check out a screengrab of Yim's name on Twitter/X:

Yim has lately been involved in The Bloodline's ongoing storyline on SmackDown. The faction is feuding with John Cena, who was initially supposed to team up with Michin's stablemate, AJ Styles.

However, leading up to Fastlane, Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso destroyed The Phenomenal One and sent him out on a stretcher. This led to Cena finding a tag team partner in the form of LA Knight.

Brandi Rhodes expressed her interest in a Mixed Tag Team Match against Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie McMahon and Triple H have previously teamed up with one another on WWE programming.

Former AEW and WWE star Brandi Rhodes has claimed she would be willing to come out of retirement for a Mixed Tag Team Match against the duo.

Speaking on Ring The Belle, Brandi Rhodes stated that she would be willing to face Triple H and Stephanie in a match even at the age of 72.

"Stephanie [McMahon] and Triple H [would be the dream mixed tag match that I’d want]. 100 percent. I would come out of retirement for that in a heartbeat and I would do it at 72 years old. Y’all would have to sit through that and just let it happen," Brandi said.

As things stand, though, it's quite unlikely for either Triple H or Stephanie to step back into the squared circle for a match.

What are your thoughts on Mia Yim changing her name? Sound off in the comment section below.

