WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair shares her SmackDown Women's Championship with fan in a previously unseen video

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair was recently seen sharing her SmackDown Women's Championship.

Flair returned to the company after a hiatus of 7 months on the December 30th episode and defeated Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women's Championship. The Queen is now set to defend her title against Rhea Ripley at the upcoming WrestleMania premium live event.

Taking to social media, WWE recently uploaded an unseen video of Flair, where the latter was seen sharing her SmackDown Women's title with one of her fans.

"The Queen shares her crown! #WWEToronto"

Charlotte Flair mentioned that being a babyface is harder than being a heel

While speaking in an interview on The Dan LeBatard Show, The Queen mentioned that being a babyface is not easy and that she is neither the bad guy nor the good guy, she's just "The Woman."

"[You'd struggle to be a babyface?] Oh, you think [laughs]. That is harder. [But you had a great reception when you came back like fans like this from you] So, now my mindset is I'm not a good guy I'm not a bad guy. I'm just (...) I'm the woman," she said.

Flair further added that fans wanted her to be arrogant inside the ring and that she had always tried to get people to boo her.

The Queen detailed:

"Well, I spent so many years trying to get people to boo me. And now with the reception with our fans and them like being so excited to see me, I just try not to over think it. I think they wanna see me be arrogant now. Like they want to cheer that. They don't want me to be corny. They just want me to be me and that's what they (...) It's more of like a respect thing because of everything that I've done within the industry," Flair added.

It would be exciting to see if Flair can defend her title against The Eradicator at WrestleMania 39 or not.

