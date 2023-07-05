WWE Superstar cheekily reignites iconic rivalry since WrestleMania

A WWE Superstar recently ignited his iconic rivalry by taking a cheeky dig at another wrestler.

Sheamus had one of the best rivalries of the year against Drew McIntyre when they feuded over the Intercontinental Championship. The feud was a bit of a surprise since they were teaming up together just a few weeks prior. Their feud culminated in a triple threat match at WrestleMania 39 for the Intercontinental Championship, which Gunther won.

Following this match, McIntyre was absent from WWE television until he recently returned to feud with Gunther. Following his return, Sheamus recently took to Twitter to take a cheeky dig at his once-former ally.

"Why is he Sheamus-lite," he wrote.

Sheamus is frustrated at WWE's recent booking decisions

When the Brawling Brutes first formed, they were involved in some important storylines that seemed interesting. However, they seem to have lost all their momentum as the weeks pass.

Even Sheamus' momentum has come to a screeching halt despite his bangers with the likes of Gunther and Drew McIntyre.

Speaking to the Metro, Sheamus voiced his frustration over how WWE recently booked his faction.

"I just don’t think they’ve really capitalized on the group [Brawling Brutes]. I don’t think they’ve really let us show what we can do. This stop/start stuff is really hard when you’re trying to highlight young talent."

He continued:

"‘It’s frustrating, you know? So I dunno [sic], maybe we’ll get an opportunity to show what we can really do as a group because a lot of those other groups who are out there now have definitely got an opportunity that we haven’t had to do some storyline stuff, some character stuff." [H/T Metro]

Maybe Sheamus can reignite his feud against McIntyre and get himself back into the Intercontinental Championship picture.

Do you want to see Sheamus feud against Drew McIntyre again? Sound off in the comments section.

