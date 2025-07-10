WWE Superstar claims Becky Lynch understands their faction's decision to betray former champion

Becky Lynch defended The New Day's Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston for their betrayal of Big E. The former World Tag Team Champions had rejected Big E's offer to manage the duo and threw him out of their group during their 10-year anniversary celebrations late last year.
Big E has been out of action since 2022 when he was accidentally injured during a multi-man tag team match against The Brawling Brutes. He landed on his neck after Ridge Holland delivered an overhead belly-to-belly suplex to the former WWE Champion.
On Instagram, Woods sent a message to Lynch after she agreed with The New Day's decision to betray their former partner. Xavier Woods claimed that The Man understood what he and Kingston were going through after losing the WWE World Tag Team Championship to The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and JD McDonagh recently.
"At least @beckylynchwwe understands what we are going through. #DoItLady @wwe," wrote Woods.
Vince Russo pointed out his issue with Becky Lynch's promo from WWE RAW
Vince Russo had a sarcastic reaction to the Becky Lynch, Bayley, and Lyra Valkyria promo segment from the latest edition of WWE RAW.
Speaking on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW, Russo had this to say about the segment:
"I was watching this and my mouth was a gape [sic]. And I'm like, how? You know, I always preach, you know, be in the scene. Be in the moment, and I'm like, 'My God, the level of these three women making me believe everything they're saying is true. Like, oh my God, professional wrestling is real. These girls really don't like each other.' I can't imagine what's gonna happen when they get in this Triple Threat Match. I don't know. I don't know how this in-ring ever gets topped from this moment on."
Becky Lynch will defend the WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship in a Triple Threat Match against Bayley and Lyra Valkyria at the upcoming Evolution Premium Live Event on July 13.
