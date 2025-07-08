Issue with Becky Lynch segment on WWE RAW pointed out by veteran (Exclusive)

Becky Lynch is one of the most popular and accomplished wrestlers in WWE currently. The 38-year-old is the Women's Intercontinental Champion and is involved in a feud with longtime rival Bayley and the former titleholder, Lyra Valkyria.

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo took issue with the trio's segment on the latest episode of WWE RAW. They had a promo battle before their Triple Threat match at Evolution on Sunday. The segment involved a lot of back-and-forth from the stars and ended with Valkyria standing tall.

On Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Legion of RAW, Russo had a sarcastic reaction to the segment. He mocked the whole thing and said that he didn't know how the competitors would top the interaction with their in-ring performance.

"I was watching this and my mouth was a gape [sic]. And I'm like, how? You know, I always preach, you know, be in the scene. Be in the moment, and I'm like, 'My God, the level of these three women making me believe everything they're saying is true. Like, oh my God, professional wrestling is real. These girls really don't like each other. I can't imagine what's gonna happen when they get in this Triple Threat match. I don't know. I don't know how this in-ring ever gets topped from this moment on,'" Russo said. [From 32:07 onwards]

All three women have been involved in the feud since WWE WrestleMania concluded. Becky Lynch returned at The Show of Shows to combine forces with Lyra Valkyria, but betrayed her on the RAW after WrestleMania. The Man revealed that she injured The Role Model to take her spot, leading to an intense rivalry between the trio.

