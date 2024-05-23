WWE Superstar claims to have a crush on Jade Cargill after seeing her latest beach photos

Jade Cargill is among the many WWE Superstars currently in Saudi Arabia ahead of the King and Queen of the Ring Premium Live Event. Cargill recently shared a set of photos from her visit to Jeddah which caught Jaida Parker's attention.

Cargill is one-half of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, alongside Bianca Belair. The duo won the titles at Backlash France after defeating The Kabuki Warriors.

On Instagram, Cargill shared a set of photos which prompted Parker to claim she had a crush on the former.

"I have a crush on you …" wrote Parker

Check out a screengrab of Parker's Instagram comment on Cargill's post:

Expand Tweet

Parker is currently on NXT and is looking to become the first NXT Women's North American Champion. At the upcoming Battleground event, she will compete in a Ladder Match featuring Fallon Henley, Sol Ruca, Lash Legend, and two other superstars to crown the inaugural champion.

Madusa gave her honest opinion on Jade Cargill

Madusa provided her honest opinion on Jade Cargill and praised her for the different aspects that make her a stand-out performer.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, the 61-year-old discussed meeting Cargill in person. She said:

"Jade Cargill, first of all, powerful name. Her statuesque is very prominent, different, stands out. And she is a good human being. I have met her, well through conversations, and she seems to be well put together mentally. That being said she loves the business. She has a great family life. Her husband, her kids, and I just, what a woman to have the full package."

Cargill recently suffered her first WWE loss, courtesy of Nia Jax. The two superstars crossed paths in the Queen of the Ring tournament with Jax proceeding to the finals of the SmackDown side of the bracket. The finishing sequence to Cargill vs. Jax saw the Women's Tag Team Champion hit her opponent with a steel chair, leading to a disqualification.