"I exchanged a few text messages" - WWE Superstar has spoken to the missing Elias (Exclusive)

Amidst former WWE 24/7 Champion Elias' absence, Ezekiel has claimed that he shared texts with his elder brother in April.

It should be noted that the man behind the gimmick, Jeffrey Sciullo, was in character during his chat with Bill Apter and Brad Gilmore.

Elias' "younger brother" made his WWE TV debut on the RAW after WrestleMania 38.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ezekiel noted that he hasn't been in touch with Elias since he showed up on Monday Night RAW to begin his angle with Kevin Owens.

"You guys have questions; I have questions too. Believe me; I want those answers. I want them as bad as anybody else," said Ezekiel. "The last I spoke with Elias was right when I debuted. I exchanged a few text messages. I haven't heard from him since. So, you know, and that's kind of how Elias is," Ezekiel said. [5:10 - 5:38]

Story continues below ad

Ezekiel has no clue about WWE Superstar Elias' whereabouts

The entire world wishes to know where Elias is as his "younger brother" continues to win fans over with his performances.

Ezekiel admitted that he didn't know where Elias was but added that his sibling had a habit of disappearing from time to time. The RAW Superstar said that Elias enjoys playing music and could possibly be found at local bar shows doing what he loves most.

"If you know him like I know him, you'd know that this is what he does. He might kind of disappear here and there and do his own thing," Ezekiel continued. "But I couldn't tell you right now; I can't give you a location. I'm sure he is out there doing his thing. Maybe he is playing local bar shows or something like that. He enjoys doing things like that, but I don't know where he is at, I've got to say." [5:39 - 6:00]

Story continues below ad

Ezekiel opened up on various other topics while speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling, including his upcoming Hell in a Cell match against Kevin Owens, The Undertaker, and more.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SportsKeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Don't miss all the action of WWE Hell in a Cell, streaming live on Sunday, June 5 at 8 ET/5 PT on Peacock in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far