WWE Superstar claims to be innocent regarding the Jade Cargill situation; speaks on behalf of 30-year-old

WWE Superstar and Judgment Day member, Raquel Rodriguez, claimed to be innocent in the Jade Cargill situation. She has also vouched for Liv Morgan.

Cargill was attacked in November 2024 and was written off WWE TV. Bayley replaced her in the Women's WarGames Match. Naomi also became the new Women's Tag Team Champion, replacing Cargill as Bianca Belair's tag team partner.

Last week on WWE SmackDown, Nick Aldis showed footage where Rodriguez and Morgan were spotted in the parking lot where Cargill was attacked. The Judgment Day duo was confronted by Naomi and Belair on RAW.

On X, Rodriguez claimed she and Morgan were innocent until proven guilty:

"INNOCENT UNTIL PROVEN GUILTY!!" wrote Rodriguez.

Check out Rodriguez's post:

Sam Roberts believes Naomi attacked Jade Cargill

Sam Roberts believes Naomi was responsible for taking Jade Cargill out of action. He added that Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez didn't attack the 32-year-old superstar.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts said:

"I still think Naomi did it. I think that Liv Morgan and Raquel are the red herrings. Originally, it felt like Naomi was the red herring. I think Liv Morgan and Raquel are the red herrings. I think Naomi did it because Bianca lost her qualifier in the Women's United States Championship match because Jade got laid out. You'd have to explain to me why Bianca not only attacked Jade, but sacrificed her qualifier to take out Jade."

Morgan and Rodriguez will challenge Naomi and Belair for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships on next week's edition of Monday Night RAW. Three of the four women have also booked their spot in the 2025 Women's Elimination Chamber Match with Rodriguez failing to win her qualifying match against Roxanne Perez on this week's show.

Jade Cargill hasn't appeared on WWE television since being taken out backstage. It remains to be seen if she gets the green light to return before WrestleMania 41.

