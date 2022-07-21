"Something we’ve never done before" - WWE Superstar claims that sharing the ring with The Usos will be the biggest match of his career

Montez Ford is hyped-up and looking forward to The Street Profits' match against The Usos at the upcoming SummerSlam Premium Live Event.

The former RAW Tag Team Champions will be challenging for the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships after their unsuccessful attempt at the Money in the Bank show.

Speaking to Sports Illustrated in a recent interview, Ford claimed that The Profits are looking forward to winning the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships. He added that this would be the biggest match of their careers.

“This is a chance to do something we’ve never done before: defeating The Usos and becoming undisputed tag team champions. That last time we wrestled at Money in the Bank was special. You could feel the intensity; you could feel the chemistry. Now we’re looking to be even better. This is the biggest match of our career, and it’s taking place on a historic stage at SummerSlam,” said Montez Ford. (H/T: Fightful)

Montez Ford also discussed Jeff Jarrett's involvement in The Street Profits' match against The Usos

Jeff Jarrett recently made his on-screen return to WWE and is set to serve as the special guest referee for The Usos' match against The Street Profits at SummerSlam.

In the same interview with Sports Illustrated, Montez Ford discussed the Hall of Famer's involvement in the Tag Team Title match. According to the former RAW Tag Team Champion, Jarrett's presence has raised the stakes even further.

"Jarrett ups the ante for us, this is a long time coming for myself and Dawkins. The Usos have been so dominant over the past year, and we need that signature win against them,” added Montez Ford.

Jimmy and Jey Uso secured a controversial win at Money in the Bank after pinning Ford, whose shoulder was above the mat. The reigning Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions will now aim to retain their titles at The Biggest Event of the Summer.

