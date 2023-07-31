WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes reveals why he got his now-famous neck tattoo

For three years, WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes has sported his now-famous neck tattoo, which is a big red, white, and blue depiction of his logo. Today, he revealed what inspired him to get it in the first place.

In response to a question from a WWE fan on social media, The American Nightmare revealed that his biggest goal was to wear his brand "loudly" without copying others. In that regard, Rhodes cryptically alluded to The Rock and Brock Lesnar.

"I don't know (laughing emoji)...There were 2 guys that really inspired me, one had a chest tat and the other had the iconic bull on his arm…at the time I just wanted to wear my own brand as loudly and proudly as I could but didn’t want to copy their style," Cody Rhodes wrote on Twitter.

Rhodes first debuted his colorful tattoo at AEW's Revolution pay-per-view in 2020 in his match against MJF. Wrestling fans were taken aback by the artwork, with many surprised that Rhodes would choose to put such a large piece in such a prominent place.

The logo itself features a skull, a crown, and eagle wings, combining a number of symbols and motifs that hold special and deep personal meaning to Cody Rhodes.

What did Tony Khan think about Cody Rhodes' tattoo?

Back in 2020, AEW President Tony Khan spoke about his feelings on Rhodes' neck tattoo. While Khan supported The American Nightmare's decision to get it, he did express some concern for his future in doing other things besides professional wrestling.

"I told him I supported the decision, but there are two sides. It could be pretty bad** looking for wrestling, but it could also be a hindrance if he wants to do certain mainstream roles. But I think he wants to be a bada** wrestler and I think that's pretty cool. I think that's awesome," said Tony Khan.

Cody Rhodes returned to WWE in early 2022, making a surprise return at WrestleMania 38 and defeating Seth Rollins in the process. In less than two years, Rhodes has become one of, if not the most popular superstar in the company.

Rhodes is currently slated to square off against The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, in what is expected to be an intense grudge match at SummerSlam.