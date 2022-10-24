Since his dramatic return at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes has taken the mantle of the next big thing in WWE. He is still undefeated during his second run in the “place where he belongs.” Rhodes defeated Seth Rollins thrice, but has been shelved since June due to an injury.

The recovery process is going well. However, an imminent return may not be on the cards for the babyface. Xero News reported that Rhodes would return at WWE Royal Rumble next year, and his recent statements also indicate the same.

Upon his return and even during his AEW run, fans noticed that Cody was sporting a tattoo on his neck. The skull-like image with a crown on his head and wings at his back wore the colors of the American Flag. Cody Rhodes trademarked ‘The American Nightmare’ logo during his run in All-Elite Wrestling.

The former Intercontinental Champion revealed on Instagram that he wore a lot of symbols and wanted a brand of his own. This is why he chose the nightmare family tattoo. It represents the individual identity of Cody Rhodes as well as his American roots and culture.

Rhodes also has the word “dream” tattooed on his chest. It is a tribute to his father, Dusty Rhodes, who was hailed as 'The American Dream’ in WWE. The tattoo of an inverted triangle on his ring finger symbolizes the Rhodes family legacy.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes got mixed reactions to his American Nightmare tattoo

Cody Rhodes’ neck tattoo has been subjected to much debate. Some fans were incensed about the tattoo's placement and called him out as an attention seeker. Others loved the concept and the idea that he chose individuality as well as the Rhodes legacy at the same time.

AEW President Tony Khan also gave his opinion on the tattoo when Cody was still with the promotion. He pointed out that it may affect him if he wants to try mainstream roles in the future, but the nightmare symbol does look awesome.

"I told him I supported the decision, but there are two sides. It could be pretty bad** looking for wrestling, but it could also be a hindrance if he wants to do certain mainstream roles. But I think he wants to be a bada** wrestler and I think that's pretty cool. I think that's awesome.

AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. was more on the optimistic side. He supported Cody's decision to get his neck branded with the American colors.

Many believed Cody Rhodes was the next potential opponent for Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. However, reports indicate that Vince McMahon never thought of the idea. Now that Triple H is in charge, will The American Nightmare get what he is due after his grand return?

